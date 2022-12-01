Just In
13 charts that show jobs, unemployment and workforce data for Nebraska
Pedestrian killed in I-29 crash
The Iowa teacher of the year was announced Monday, with some of the finalists from Siouxland including Lori Brandt from the the Sioux Center Community School District and Levi Letsche from Sheldon Community School District.
Before Judge Zachary Hindman
The city said in a statement that those who have installed sidewalks or driveways during the 2022 construction season should use plain sand as ice melt this winter.
The first medical marijuana dispensary in North Sioux City is hosting an open house Tuesday.
Ex-Morningside University director gets 7-plus year prison sentence on child porn charges in Virginia
Nathaniel had been appointed director of alumni relations for Morningside in June 2016 after previously serving as the assistant director. His employment with the school ended in October 2021.
One of the hunters was flown to Lincoln because of his serious injuries.
According to city documents, the grant funding will support the purchase of 16.14 acres of land at the base of the First Bluffs of Loess Hills, between Sioux River Road and the Big Sioux River.
Ricardo Ballesteros is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for violating his federal probation.
Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:Kevin Lloyd Coots, 38, Sergeant Bluff; Katie Linn Anderson, 31, Sergeant Bluff