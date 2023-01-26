Just In
13 charts that show jobs, unemployment and workforce data for Sioux City and Iowa
- Lee Digital Content Center, Dataherald
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Around Christmas 2022, owner Chris Steffen decided to close the iconic Vander Meer Bakery in Le Mars. Steffen decided to sell the Vander Meer name, its tradition as well as the recipes to Tom and Patty Mullally, longtime owners of Lally's Eastside Restaurant.
Siouxland digs out from record-breaking snowstorm: Double digit accidents reported, city of Sioux City offices stayed open
Wednesday's snowstorm doubled the record for snow to fall on Jan. 18. The major snowfall forced waves of cancellations across the region and had people digging out for hours. 10 weather-related accidents were reported.
Jennifer Keim was sentenced to four years probation in the death of her son, J.J. Hammond
At the time of the meeting, the Hesse Foundation had commitments for 52 softball teams, with the possibility of adding another 20 teams. The Westside Little League had 12 individual registrations.
SIOUX CITY -- Rock legend Alice Cooper will be bringing his "Too Close for Comfort" tour to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, on May 7.
On Sunday, authorities arrested Cali Heikes, 25, of Winside, and booked her into the Antelope County Jail in Neligh. Heikes has posted bond and was released. The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.
Before Judge Patrick Tott
The school board approved on Monday a resolution opposing Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republican lawmakers proposed state-funded private school financial assistance package.
According to court documents, Zoelle told a 911 dispatcher Self was pointing a gun at her, and while she was on the phone, the dispatcher heard a sound that sounded like a gunshot.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Moyle possessed more than 1,600 images of child porn from December 2018 through February 2019, using a smart phone and an app to receive and possess the images depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.