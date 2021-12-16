13 COVID-19-related deaths added in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- While the number of new cases of COVID-19 decreased and hospitalizations remained stable, the death toll rose significantly in Woodbury County last week.

Thirteen additional deaths were added the week beginning Dec. 6, bringing the county's toll to 276 since the pandemic began in the spring of 2020 and 88 so far this year, according to the latest weekly report from Siouxland District Health Department.

District Health Deputy Director Tyler Brock surmised that the 13 individuals likely died sometime in the last two to three weeks, as the process from date of death to showing up in the state or county's statistics can take several weeks.

"I don't have a specific explanation for the increased number. We had over 2,300 cases reported to us in the last two months along with many other cases that are never reported," Brock said in an email Thursday. "So the number of people that die from COVID is a low percentage of that total number. But COVID has always been especially hard for our older population and people with other health problems."

The county reported 282 cases of the novel coronavirus last week, down from 355 the week beginning Nov. 29.

The number of people in Sioux City's two hospitals with COVID-19 has remained unchanged at 31 for three weeks straight. Just 20 of the patients hospitalized with COVID in the latest report are hospitalized due to the virus, according to the report.

The 14-day positivity rate declined slightly from 11.4% to 11.1%. Health officials have said anything above 5% is a concern.

As of the week of Dec. 6, 48.7% of county residents had completed single- or two-dose vaccinations, up slightly from 48.4% the previous week.

"Many serious infections are preventable with vaccine and early treatment options. It's not too late to get your vaccine and if you do get COVID, talk to your doctor about early treatment," District Health stated in a Wednesday Facebook post.

