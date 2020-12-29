 Skip to main content
13 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Northwest Iowa
top story

Coronavirus Outbreak stock art

This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020, shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab.

 Courtesy photo

SIOUX CITY -- The number of deaths in Northwest Iowa attributed to COVID-19 rose by 13 on Tuesday, public health officials announced.

The 13 new deaths came in seven area counties. There were no additional deaths reported in Northeast Nebraska or Southeast South Dakota as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

In Woodbury County, the total rose by one to 164, while the number of positive novel coronavirus cases since the pandemic began increased to 12,152.

There was no information on the genders or ages of the Siouxland people who died in the information coming on Tuesday.

The highest county increase in the number of deaths from COVID-19 came with four in Ida County, which rose to 26. The number of deaths rose by three to 53 in O'Brien County, and by two to 43 in Sioux County.

Elsewhere, the number of deaths increased by one in Lyon County to 25, by one to 12 in Clay County and by one to 22 in Crawford County.

Those deaths were reported in statistics from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The deaths are rising, even though positivity rates and hospitalizations are dropping in Siouxland, since deaths are a lagging indicator of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, a total of 58 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 were hospitalized at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, according to the Siouxland Public Health Department. Of those patients, 38 were hospitalized for treatment of the virus.

Siouxland District Health encourages residents to continue taking precautionary measures to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, including wearing masks in public places, staying home if you or a household member are not feeling well, social distancing and frequent hand washing.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with pre-existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

