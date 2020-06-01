UPDATE: Sioux City mulls curfew in wake of early Monday protest that left 5 officers injured

There have been mass protests around the nation, with many turning violent.

McClure said the protest in downtown Sioux City began about 5 p.m. Sunday in front of the police department, and that eventually the crowd size grew to an estimated 400.

While the protest started out relatively peaceful, activity escalated as the night went on. At one point, protesters lined up in the middle of Sixth Street near Security National Bank, held up signs and chanted. Police blocked traffic so no one could hit them.

Later, the protesters filled the Public Library parking lot and started yelling in the faces of officers who were deployed to maintain peace. The officers didn't respond to their words, but some protesters did. One shouted down others saying, "This is supposed to be a peaceful protest," and wouldn't move away until the louder ones stopped.

Earlier in the evening, the group marched around the police station, stood at the gates of the parking lot and, again, started chanting several phrases that were repeated throughout the night. Drivers honked their their horns in support of the protesters and shot video with their cellphones.