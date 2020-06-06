13-year-old boy drowns Saturday in Plymouth County pond

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LE MARS, Iowa -- A 13-year-old boy drowned Saturday afternoon in a swimming pond in Plymouth County.

According to a press release from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, at around 2:10 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff's office took a call of a missing 13-year-old boy last seen in the area of 20386 County Road K49, which is the Kellen Ponderosa south of Le Mars.

Plymouth County deputies, along with the Plymouth County dive team and Le Mars Fire Department and ambulance crews were all dispatched to the scene, along with a search boat from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The boy had been swimming with a friend to a platform in the middle of a pond, according to the sheriff's department. A witness on the scene reported that no one saw the boy go under.

The DNR boat was deployed, and the Plymouth County dive team located the boy about 15 feet underwater at around 4:04 p.m. He was transported to the Floyd Valley Hospital in Le Mars, where he was pronounced dead.

Other agencies on scene included Le Mars Police, the Iowa State Patrol and the Sioux County dive team.

