130 test positive in Woodbury County, worst single-day stretch since May 1

A total of 49 people are hospitalized in Sioux City hospitals because of COVID-19, while another 19 people in the hospital have the virus but are hospitalized for other reasons. Of the hospitals' tally of COVID-positive patients -- a total of 68 -- only 42 are Woodbury County residents.

Across Iowa, a total of 81 long-term care facilities are currently experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks. These outbreaks have been implicated in 840 of the state's 1,716 deaths.

A total of 14 long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa, spread across eight counties, are currently suffering outbreaks, according to IDPH data:

-- At the Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, 26 have tested positive. Of these, seven are considered recovered.

-- At the Embassy Rehab and Care Center in Sergeant Bluff, 35 have tested positive. Of these, 14 are considered recovered.

-- At the Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City, 12 have tested positive. Of these, one is considered recovered.

-- At Westwood Specialty Care in Sioux City, four have tested positive. Of these, one is considered recovered.