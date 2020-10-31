130 test positive in Woodbury County, worst single-day stretch since May 1

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County on Saturday saw its worst one-day tally of new COVID-19 infections since the beginning of May, when the early part of the outbreak was at its height.
The Siouxland District Health Department on Saturday reported 130 new confirmed infections. The last time the one-day tally exceeded that was May 1, when 183 cases were confirmed.
Saturday's figure exceeded the 109 cases reported Oct. 8, the 116 cases of May 8, the 129 recorded April 24, the 109 of April 25 and the 115 of April 27.
The county's 14-day percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has also jumped to 18 percent, up from roughly 15 percent a week ago. Yet Woodbury County only has the 19th-highest percentage in Iowa, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data, because several counties have much higher percentages. O'Brien County, at 25.1 percent, is currently the highest in the state.
A total of 49 people are hospitalized in Sioux City hospitals because of COVID-19, while another 19 people in the hospital have the virus but are hospitalized for other reasons. Of the hospitals' tally of COVID-positive patients -- a total of 68 -- only 42 are Woodbury County residents.
Across Iowa, a total of 81 long-term care facilities are currently experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks. These outbreaks have been implicated in 840 of the state's 1,716 deaths.
A total of 14 long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa, spread across eight counties, are currently suffering outbreaks, according to IDPH data:
-- At the Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, 26 have tested positive. Of these, seven are considered recovered.
-- At the Embassy Rehab and Care Center in Sergeant Bluff, 35 have tested positive. Of these, 14 are considered recovered.
-- At the Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City, 12 have tested positive. Of these, one is considered recovered.
-- At Westwood Specialty Care in Sioux City, four have tested positive. Of these, one is considered recovered.
-- At the Happy Siesta Nursing Home in Remsen, 31 have tested positive. Of these, 17 are considered recovered.
-- At the Prairie View Home in Sanborn, 35 have tested positive. Of these, 23 are considered recovered.
-- At Sanford Senior Care Center in Sheldon, three have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Maple Heights Nursing Home in Mapleton, four have tested positive. Of these, three are considered recovered.
-- At Fellowship Village in Inwood, 30 have tested positive. Of these, 26 are considered recovered.
-- At Lyon Specialty Care in Rock Rapids, 29 have tested positive. Of these, 23 are considered recovered.
-- At the Good Samaritan Society in Holstein, 17 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison, 22 have tested positive. Of these, 17 are considered recovered.
-- At the Denison Care Center in Denison, 40 have tested positive. Of these, eight are considered recovered.
-- At Cherokee Specialty Care in Cherokee, four have tested positive. All four have apparently recovered.
