14 more COVID-19 deaths recorded in Siouxland Thursday

SIOUX CITY -- Ten Siouxland counties recorded 14 more COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday.

Woodbury, Ida, Cherokee and Dickinson counties each added two new deaths, while Osceola, Sioux, Buena Vista and Monona counties added one. Yankton and Clay counties in South Dakota also each tallied an additional death.

Siouxland District Health Department reported 54 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County on Thursday, but did not confirm the two new deaths, which were reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health. Woodbury County's case total stood at 12,235 Thursday and its death toll at 167. Its 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate was 13.5 percent.

Crawford County had the second-highest positivity rate in the state, 25.4 percent, behind only Montgomery County.

District Health reported that 58 patients with the novel coronavirus were hospitalized at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, up four from Wednesday.

Of those patients, 35 were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. Another 23 people in the hospital have the virus, but are hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, 30 are Woodbury County residents.

