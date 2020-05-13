You are the owner of this article.
14th Street to close for pavement replacement
The city will close 14th Street between Main and Pierce streets for about two weeks beginning Monday for pavement replacement.

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City will close a portion of 14th Street next week for pavement replacement.

The street will be closed to through traffic from Main Street to Pierce Street beginning Monday. The street will be closed to all traffic from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Construction is expected to be finished in two weeks, weather permitting.

