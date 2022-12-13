15 charts that track Midwest inflation and consumer prices
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police expenses for the rally for former President Donald Trump totaled $10,002.38, according to Sioux City Finance Director Teresa Fitch. "The city has not received any reimbursement to date for these expenses," she said Tuesday.
"When they (Ferrero) purchase companies, they leave them as independent business units," Wells Enterprises CEO Mike Wells said. The Le Mars-based company, best known for Blue Bunny, is being bought by Ferrero of Italy.
When the Goodfellows auction ended at 1 p.m., Cadi fetched a final bid from Campbell of $12,200 which will go to the Sioux City Journal’s Goodfellow Charities, a cause that distributes toys and books to 8,000 underprivileged children.
Sioux Falls-based Furniture Mart USA, which operates the Unclaimed Freight Furniture store in Morningside and the Ashley HomeStore downtown, acquired the former Younkers anchor store at the mall several months ago and has begun a complete overhaul of the two-story building's interior.
SIOUX CITY -- Shortly after midnight Sunday, the sound of gunshots rang out at a Briar Cliff University dormitory, prompting a significant police response. As it would turn out, the noise came from a loudspeaker.
Trump rally organizers pay City of Sioux City for EMS services, $10,000 police expense still outstanding
One day after the Sioux City Journal published a story about city officials working to be reimbursed for expenses occurred by hosting a rally for former President Donald Trump, event organizers paid a bill for standby emergency medical services.
A 2-year-old male German shepherd, weighing 18 pounds, is fighting for his life after being found tied to a porch on Sioux City's north side. Cindy Rarrat, of the Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center, said such a dog should weigh 71 to 84 pounds.
According to police, a man driving the Kia exited the vehicle armed with a knife, walked up to the victim as he was sitting in the driver's seat, and began stabbing him.
Winner declared in back-and-forth Scott County election.
SIOUX CITY -- A man is facing several felony charges after allegedly ramming a stolen vehicle into a marked police squad car while attempting …