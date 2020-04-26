You are the owner of this article.
15-year-old dies in crash near Moville
MOVILLE, Iowa -- A 15-year-old passenger was killed in a crash in Woodbury County Sunday morning. 

According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, at around 10:12 a.m. Sunday, an International truck driven by 37-year-old Leuchann A. Johnson of Williamsburg, Virginia, was westbound on Highway 20 and failed to stop at a four-way stop sign at the intersection with Highway 140.

The truck collided with a Ford Ranger driven by 62-year-old Roger J. Clark of Moville, which was headed northbound through the intersection. Johnson's truck came to rest on its side in the median. 

A passenger in the truck, 15-year-old Leuchann Johnson Jr., of Williamsburg, died at the scene. Clark was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. Neither of them had been wearing a seatbelt, according to the Iowa State Patrol. 

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
