15-year-old dies in moped crash in O'Brien County

SHELDON, IOWA — A 15-year-old who was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after the moped he was driving collided with a car at a highway intersection near Sheldon has died.

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol: The teenager was westbound on 280th Street, about four miles north of Sheldon, at 12:32 p.m., when his 2018 Honda scooter entered the intersection with Highway 60 and hit a southbound 2016 Hyundai Elantra driven by 71-year-old Spencer, Iowa resident Bonnie Allison.

"VEH2 (the Elantra) came to stop 300 FT south of intersection - VEH1 (the scooter) would come to rest in the intersection," the report said.

The teen boy, whose name still has not been released, was transported to Sanford Sheldon Medical Center and succumbed to his life-threatening injuries. Allison was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.