16% decrease in positive COVID-19 cases for Woodbury County over the past week

SIOUX CITY — Woodbury County fell to a low level of COVID-19 transmission; and the number of tests coming back positive for the virus continued to decline, according to the latest state and national data. 

The county saw a 16% decrease in positive COVID tests reported in the last seven days, according to the state's most recent COVID-19 report. The data, which was updated by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday, shows 189 positive tests, which is down from the 226 positive tests reported on Aug. 23.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID Data Tracker rates Woodbury County's community transmission level as low. That level was calculated on Aug. 25 using data from Aug. 18 to 24.

When community transmission is low, the CDC recommends that individuals stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms. Wearing a mask is advised on public transportation and when a person has symptoms, tests positive for the virus, or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

The latest COVID-19 surge, which began nationwide in June, is driven by the highly transmissible BA.5 subvariant. BA.5 and its cousin BA.4 appear to spread more easily than previous Omicron lineages.

