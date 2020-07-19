16 more COVID-19 cases recorded in Woodbury County on Sunday

The health department of neighboring Dakota County does not report new coronavirus infections on the weekends, and neither does the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, which represents Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties.

All counties in Northwest Iowa, except Ida, recorded new coronavirus infections this weekend. Other than Woodbury County, Dickinson County was the site of the largest spike, with six new cases since Friday. Plymouth County's death toll has risen to six.

Union County in Southeast South Dakota logged another four infections over the weekend, while neighboring Clay County tallied seven.

In Northwest Iowa, 11 COVID-19 patients are currently in the ICU and two are on ventilators, according to data from Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC), which represents counties in Northwest Iowa. In all, 31 patients in the region are currently hospitalized with the virus.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, 38,723 Iowans (or roughly 1 in every 82 residents) has tested positive for the virus. Of these, 27,896, or about 72 percent, are now considered recovered, while 793 have died.