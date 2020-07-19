16 more COVID-19 cases recorded in Woodbury County on Sunday

SIOUX CITY -- Sixteen more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County, the Siouxland District Health Department reported Sunday.
Those 16 positives come from 126 new tests performed, for a positivity rate of about 12.7 percent. This is lower than Woodbury County's peak positivity percentage in April, which hit roughly 52 percent at one point, but higher than Iowa's statewide positivity rate of 6.4 percent tallied on Saturday.
Positivity rates are important because a higher positivity rate indicates more infections may be going undetected, and in general it would indicate the virus is spreading more aggressively.
Also on Sunday, Siouxland District Health corrected erroneous information provided on Friday. The health department now says nine new infections were tallied on Friday out of 135 tests performed. Friday's error was the result of an issue with a statewide database.
Woodbury County COVID-19 data from the Iowa Department of Public Health has occasionally been somewhat out of sync with what Siouxland District Health has reported.
As of Sunday evening, 3,452 people in the county have tested positive for the virus, according to IDPH data. Of these, 3,143 are considered recovered, according to Siouxland District Health.
The health department of neighboring Dakota County does not report new coronavirus infections on the weekends, and neither does the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, which represents Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties.
All counties in Northwest Iowa, except Ida, recorded new coronavirus infections this weekend. Other than Woodbury County, Dickinson County was the site of the largest spike, with six new cases since Friday. Plymouth County's death toll has risen to six.
Union County in Southeast South Dakota logged another four infections over the weekend, while neighboring Clay County tallied seven.
In Northwest Iowa, 11 COVID-19 patients are currently in the ICU and two are on ventilators, according to data from Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC), which represents counties in Northwest Iowa. In all, 31 patients in the region are currently hospitalized with the virus.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, 38,723 Iowans (or roughly 1 in every 82 residents) has tested positive for the virus. Of these, 27,896, or about 72 percent, are now considered recovered, while 793 have died.
South Dakota's Department of Health has recorded 7,906 total infections since the virus arrived there, but of these only 836 are considered to have active infections. The state has tallied 118 deaths attributable to the virus.
In Nebraska, 22,583 people have tested positive; of these, 17,112 (about 75.8 percent) are now considered recovered, while 301 have died.
PHOTOS: Monona County Fair takes place with restrictions
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.