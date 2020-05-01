You are the owner of this article.
164 more COVID-19 cases reported in Dakota County; total climbs to 942
This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- An additional 164 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Dakota County, according to a press release from the Dakota County Health Department. 

That brings the county's total to 942 cases. It's not known how many of the infected individuals in the county have recovered. 

Dakota County currently is just shy of Woodbury County's virus count, which as of Friday stands at 1,034. Both counties are among the most-impacted in their respective states.

Taken together, Woodbury and Dakota counties have recorded some 1,976 cases of the virus. 

