164 more COVID-19 cases reported in Dakota County; total climbs to 942

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- An additional 164 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Dakota County, according to a press release from the Dakota County Health Department.

That brings the county's total to 942 cases. It's not known how many of the infected individuals in the county have recovered.

Dakota County currently is just shy of Woodbury County's virus count, which as of Friday stands at 1,034. Both counties are among the most-impacted in their respective states.

Taken together, Woodbury and Dakota counties have recorded some 1,976 cases of the virus.

