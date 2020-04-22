You are the owner of this article.
17 additional COVID-19 cases in Dakota County, total count now 113

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Dakota County continued to rise Wednesday, with 17 additional cases reported by the Dakota County Health Department. 

Dakota County now has 113 confirmed cases of the virus. Among them, five are 20 years old or younger, 47 are between the ages of 21 and 40 years old, another 47 are between the ages of 41 and 59 years old, and 14 are over age 60. 

The county's total number of cases is now one higher than Woodbury County's 112. 

The source or sources of the latest infections remain unknown. A labor union official told the Journal this week that 23 workers at the Tyson Fresh Meats plant at Dakota City have tested positive for the virus, with more tests pending. Woodbury County's first death connected to the virus, disclosed Tuesday, was a 64-year-old man who worked at the plant and died Saturday. 

