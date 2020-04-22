17 additional COVID-19 cases in Dakota County, total count now 113

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Dakota County continued to rise Wednesday, with 17 additional cases reported by the Dakota County Health Department.

Dakota County now has 113 confirmed cases of the virus. Among them, five are 20 years old or younger, 47 are between the ages of 21 and 40 years old, another 47 are between the ages of 41 and 59 years old, and 14 are over age 60.

The county's total number of cases is now one higher than Woodbury County's 112.

The source or sources of the latest infections remain unknown. A labor union official told the Journal this week that 23 workers at the Tyson Fresh Meats plant at Dakota City have tested positive for the virus, with more tests pending. Woodbury County's first death connected to the virus, disclosed Tuesday, was a 64-year-old man who worked at the plant and died Saturday.

