DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- A rural Dakota City teen was killed Thursday in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Dakota County.

A statement from the Dakota County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to a rollover crash in the 500 block of Highway 35 at 3:42 p.m.

A 17-year-old female was the sole occupant of the vehicle. The injuries she suffered were "fatal in nature," according to the statement.

The sheriff's office, with assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol, investigated the scene and found that debris on the highway caused the crash.