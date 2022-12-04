 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
18-year-old arrested following arson at Sioux City Yamaha dealership

SIOUX CITY -- An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with an arson incident at an ATV dealership in Sioux City. 

At around 8:36 a.m. Sunday, Sioux City Police officers and Sioux City Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to 2430 Highway 75 N, the Sioux City Yamaha dealership, for a report of multiple all-terrain vehicles that were ablaze behind the business, according to a press release from the police department. 

Three ATVs were fully engulfed in flames, as was a shipping container of equipment belonging to the dealership. 

While the fire department worked to put out the fires, officers located 18-year-old Jonathan Francis Capella nearby and determined that he set the fires. 

Capella faces charges including arson and criminal mischief. The damage done to the dealership was estimated at $70,000. 

