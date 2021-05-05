18-year-old killed in rural Woodbury County crash

BRONSON, Iowa -- An 18-year-old male was killed late Tuesday in a single-vehicle accident north of Bronson.
According to a Woodbury County Sheriff's Office news release, deputies were dispatched at 10:58 p.m. to the scene in the 1900 block of Delaware Avenue. The southbound vehicle had left the west side of the road and rolled. The victim, who was driving alone, was ejected from the vehicle and died from his injuries.
The sheriff's office has not yet released the victim's name. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
