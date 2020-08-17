185th members mobilized to assist with derecho cleanup in eastern Iowa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- Members of the 185th Air Refueling Wing are among nearly 200 airmen and soldiers who have been mobilized to eastern Iowa to assist emergency management crews in their efforts to clear and remove debris from the Aug. 10 derecho.

The Iowa National Guard’s efforts have been focused in Linn County, one of the most heavily impacted areas in the state. The 185th, the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team and the 734th Regional Support Group deployed around 30 dump trucks and additional excavators, backhoes, skid loaders and chainsaws to the Cedar Rapids area on Aug. 14.

Soldiers and airmen are currently working closely with local authorities to clear debris from critical infrastructure such as powerlines and roadways to help restore electricity to affected areas.

Since beginning operations, 135 truckloads of debris have been removed, totaling nearly 2.25 million pounds. A dozen different military crews have cleared roughly 68 city blocks.

The Iowa National Guard continues to hear stories of how local Iowans, and in particular veterans, have been impacted by the derecho.