185th part of task force supporting COVID-19 response

SIOUX CITY -- Airmen of the 185th Air Refueling Wing will team with other Iowa National Guard members to help support response to the COVID-19 pandemic in western Iowa.

The 185th Air Refueling Wing and the Iowa Army National Guard's 2nd Brigade Combat Team have joined with the Johnston-based Joint Forces Headquarters to establish Joint Task Force West at the 185th base in Sioux City.

The operations center will provide planning, logistics and coordination support to COVID-19 response efforts in western Iowa and facilitate a faster response capability as needed, according to an Iowa National Guard news release.

The National Guard armory in Sioux City also will be the site of one of six regional medical coordination centers, Maj. Gen. Benjamin Corell, Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard, announced Tuesday.

The National Guard is providing facilities and personnel as part of an Iowa Department of Public Health and Iowa Health Care Coalition initiative to pool resources and share critical information across multiple agencies working to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.