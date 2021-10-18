185th receives mobilization orders to help Afghan refugees settle in U.S.

SIOUX CITY -- Roughly 65 service members from the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City and the 132nd Wing in Des Moines have received stateside deployment orders to help with Operation Allies Welcome, the Iowa National Guard reported Monday.

Operation Allies Welcome is an ongoing effort to bring Americans home from Afghanistan and to resettle vulnerable Afghan refugees in the U.S., according to a press release from the Iowa National Guard. The press release did not specify how many of the 65 Airmen will be coming from the 185th and how many will be from the 132nd.

The Airmen will deploy for approximately 60 to 90 days under Title 10 federal deployment orders, starting in November. They'll be providing logistical, sustainment and interagency support for Afghan refugees in the U.S., the Iowa National Guard reported.

It's not clear from the announcement where in the U.S. the Airmen will be going to.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.