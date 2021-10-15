 Skip to main content
185th to perform flyover at Iowa-Purdue game Saturday

185th flyover in Iowa City

Air crew from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa on board a U.S. Air Force KC-135 perform a flyover above Kinnick Stadium at the University of Iowa in Iowa City in this September, 2018 file photo. 

 Vincent De Groot, 185th ARW

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- A U.S. Air Force KC-135 and crew from the Iowa Air National Guard's 185th Air Refueling Wing will perform a flyover at Iowa City's Kinnick Stadium Saturday. 

The flyover will take place during the Iowa Hawkeyes' pregame activities before their match against the Perdue Boilermakers, according to an announcement provided by the 185th. 

The 185th refueling aircraft is scheduled to fly over Kinnick just prior to kickoff at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. 

The Hawkeyes are ranked second nationally in an Associated Press poll this week, having won all six games so far this season. Purdue has a 3-2 record. The Boilermakers’ offense has scored a combined 26 points over the last two games.

The game will be televised on ABC.

