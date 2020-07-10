19 more COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County on Friday recorded its largest one-day jump in new COVID-19 infections since early June.
The Siouxland District Health Department logged 19 new confirmed infections, the most since June 6, when 37 new cases were reported.
The new positive test results come from 172 new tests recorded, for a positivity rate of about 11 percent. It's hard to say whether Friday's new cases represent a new "wave" of cases, as seen in other parts of the country in recent weeks, or if it was a one-time bump.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, 3,308 people in Woodbury County have tested positive, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Of these, 3,089 (or about 93.4 percent) of the county's infections are considered recovered, according to Siouxland District Health.
Neighboring Dakota County, meanwhile, tallied four new infections. To date, 1,809 people in the county have tested positive for the virus, and the number of recoveries at present has gone unreported by local health officials.
Most other counties in Northwest Iowa logged at least a few new infections Friday, though Crawford, Ida, Sac and O'Brien counties each reported zero.
Union County in Southeast South Dakota reported eight new infections, while neighboring Clay and Yankton counties reported one each, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. Dixon and Thurston counties in Northeast Nebraska also reported one new infection each, while Wayne and Cedar counties reported zero.
Across Northwest Iowa, five COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital in the past day, according to data from Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Center (RMCC) Region 3, which represents counties in Northwest Iowa. Currently 11 virus patients are in the ICU in the region, while three are on ventilators.
