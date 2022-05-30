 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
19-year-old dies in rural Plymouth County crash

  • Updated
  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- A 19-year-old died early Monday following an off-road vehicle crash in rural Plymouth County, north of Sioux City. 

Shortly after midnight Monday, a UTV driven by 19-year-old Zoey Rene Cason of Sioux City was on private property along County Road K18 in Plymouth County, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. The vehicle went down a hill and Cason hit the brakes and turned left, attempting to avoid a fence. 

Four people were in the vehicle, which according to the ISP report was a two-seater. Cason, who suffered fatal injuries, was taken by friends to UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's in Sioux City, where she was pronounced dead. A passenger suffered injuries, the severity of which is not known, and was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. 

Cason was a 2022 East High School graduate. 

"Counselors will be available at the school tomorrow (Tuesday) morning from 8:00-12:00 for any students that need to talk. Our thoughts and prayers are with Zoey’s family," an East High social media post said. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
