19-year-old dies in rural Plymouth County crash

SIOUX CITY -- A 19-year-old died early Monday following an off-road vehicle crash in rural Plymouth County, north of Sioux City.
Shortly after midnight Monday, a UTV driven by 19-year-old Zoey Rene Cason of Sioux City was on private property along County Road K18 in Plymouth County, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. The vehicle went down a hill and Cason hit the brakes and turned left, attempting to avoid a fence.
Four people were in the vehicle, which according to the ISP report was a two-seater. Cason, who suffered fatal injuries, was taken by friends to UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's in Sioux City, where she was pronounced dead. A passenger suffered injuries, the severity of which is not known, and was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.
Cason was a 2022 East High School graduate.
"Counselors will be available at the school tomorrow (Tuesday) morning from 8:00-12:00 for any students that need to talk. Our thoughts and prayers are with Zoey’s family," an East High social media post said.
The crash remains under investigation.