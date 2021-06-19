19-year-old dies in Wayne County rollover

CARROLL, Neb. -- A driver was killed Thursday evening in a rollover in Wayne County, Nebraska.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office was called to a vehicle accident about a mile and a half east of Carroll on 859th Road Thursday evening, according to a statement posted on the Wayne County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

A vehicle driven by Jacob Hurt, 19, lost control, entered a ditch and rolled. Hurt was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.

The rollover remains under investigation.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Carroll Volunteer Fire Department and the Winside Fire Department.

