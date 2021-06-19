 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
19-year-old dies in Wayne County rollover
0 Comments

19-year-old dies in Wayne County rollover

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CARROLL, Neb. -- A driver was killed Thursday evening in a rollover in Wayne County, Nebraska. 

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office was called to a vehicle accident about a mile and a half east of Carroll on 859th Road Thursday evening, according to a statement posted on the Wayne County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. 

A vehicle driven by Jacob Hurt, 19, lost control, entered a ditch and rolled. Hurt was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement. 

The rollover remains under investigation. 

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Carroll Volunteer Fire Department and the Winside Fire Department. 

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Langs react to being Sioux City’s first father and daughter firefighters

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News