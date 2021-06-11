 Skip to main content
19-year-old saved from drowning in Wayne, Nebraska swimming pool Thursday
WAYNE, Neb. -- A 19-year-old man from rural Ponca, Nebraska, was hospitalized after a near-drowning incident Thursday afternoon in a swimming pool in Wayne. 

At around 3:25 p.m. Thursday, the man, who has not been identified, "became distressed" while swimming at the Wayne Aquatic Center, according to a statement posted on the Wayne Community Activity Center & Aquatic Center Facebook page. 

"One of the lifeguards monitoring the pool noticed the teen motionless in the pool and responded to rescue him," the statement said. "The teen was removed from the pool with the assistance of other lifeguards and first aid was administered by staff and off-duty nurses who were at the pool at the time of the incident until an ambulance arrived on the scene." 

He was transported by ambulance to Providence Medical Center in Wayne for treatment and later to a hospital in Sioux City, where he is in stable condition. 

The Aquatic Center closed early Thursday. 

