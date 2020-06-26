19-year-old Sioux Cityan dies in hit-and-run crash in Florida

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TAMPA, Fla. -- A 19-year-old Sioux City man died Thursday afternoon in a Florida hit-and-run crash on a bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg.

According to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol, at around 12:51 p.m. Thursday, a sedan driven by a 16-year-old driver from St. Petersburg was traveling northbound on I-275 on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

The sedan experienced a possible mechanical issue and the occupants, including the Sioux City man who was a passenger, got out to inspect it.

Meanwhile, a pickup truck and trailer driven by 33-year-old Rosanio Rafael Bartolon-Morales of Temple Terrace, Florida, was heading northbound on I-275 and drifted onto the shoulder of the road. The truck struck the 19-year-old Sioux Cityan as he stood looking at the impaired vehicle; the pickup then continued northbound on the interstate.

Other drivers eventually corralled the pickup truck near Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa, and shortly thereafter Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived and arrested Bartolon-Morales for leaving the scene of a fatal crash and driving without a license resulting in death.

Bartolon-Morales was held in the Hillsborough County Jail.

The name of the Sioux City man has not been released.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.