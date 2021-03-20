19-year-old woman dies in Yankton County crash Friday

YANKTON, S.D. -- A 19-year-old woman died in a car-versus-semi crash north of Yankton on Friday.

At around 5:35 p.m. Friday, a 2010 Chrysler Sebring Limited was heading southbound on U.S. Highway 81 when it crossed the center line and collided with a 2018 Freightliner tractor and trailer semi, according to a crash report from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

The 19-year-old woman who was driving the Chrysler was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Yankton, and was later airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital where she died. The driver of the semi, a 64-year-old man, sustained minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Yankton.

The names of the individuals involved in the crash have not yet been released pending the notification of family members.

