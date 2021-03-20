 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
19-year-old woman dies in Yankton County crash Friday
View Comments
alert

19-year-old woman dies in Yankton County crash Friday

{{featured_button_text}}

YANKTON, S.D. -- A 19-year-old woman died in a car-versus-semi crash north of Yankton on Friday. 

At around 5:35 p.m. Friday, a 2010 Chrysler Sebring Limited was heading southbound on U.S. Highway 81 when it crossed the center line and collided with a 2018 Freightliner tractor and trailer semi, according to a crash report from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. 

The 19-year-old woman who was driving the Chrysler was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Yankton, and was later airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital where she died. The driver of the semi, a 64-year-old man, sustained minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Yankton. 

The names of the individuals involved in the crash have not yet been released pending the notification of family members. 

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Volcano erupts on Icelandic peninsula

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News