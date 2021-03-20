19-year-old woman dies in Yankton County crash Friday

YANKTON, S.D. -- A 19-year-old woman died in a car-versus-semi crash north of Yankton on Friday.
At around 5:35 p.m. Friday, a 2010 Chrysler Sebring Limited was heading southbound on U.S. Highway 81 when it crossed the center line and collided with a 2018 Freightliner tractor and trailer semi, according to a crash report from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.
The 19-year-old woman who was driving the Chrysler was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Yankton, and was later airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital where she died. The driver of the semi, a 64-year-old man, sustained minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Yankton.
The names of the individuals involved in the crash have not yet been released pending the notification of family members.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Mason Dockter
Lifestyles Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.