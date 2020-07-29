2 COVID-19 deaths reported in Siouxland counties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City metro area recorded another death attributed to COVID-19 Wednesday, and Sioux County reported its second death in a week.

The South Dakota Health Department reported Wednesday that a Union County resident died from the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The department does not publicly report the age or gender of those who have died from COVID-19. It was the third COVID-related death in Union County, which reported seven new cases.

The county, which includes North Sioux City, has had 187 total cases, and 30 of those are still active, according to state data.

Sioux County in Iowa recorded its second overall death. The age and gender of the individual were not immediately released. The county's first COVID-related death was reported Friday.

The death was in addition to nine new cases reported in Sioux County, which has now had 571 total positive cases of the novel coronavirus.

Other metro Sioux City counties reported few new cases Wednesday.