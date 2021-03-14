2 COVID deaths reported in Siouxland over weekend

SIOUX CITY -- Two COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Siouxland counties over the weekend, according to state and local health departments.
The Iowa Department of Public Health on Saturday reported a death in Woodbury County, bringing the total there to 216. Then, on Sunday, the South Dakota Department of Health reported a death in Union County, raising its total to 40.
As of Sunday evening, Woodbury County's total number of positive COVID-19 tests was 15,283, according to IDPH data. Siouxland District Health Department reported 14 new cases of the virus in Woodbury County on Sunday and a 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate of 7 percent. The department had also reported 56 new cases of the virus on Saturday.
"Numbers are increasing and we need everyone to do their part: mask up, keep your distance, wash your hands, stay home when sick, and avoid nonessential gatherings," the department posted on its Facebook page.
According to District Health, 18 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Sunday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's. Of those patients, 14 were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. The other four patients had the virus, but was hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, nine were Woodbury County residents.