2 COVID deaths reported in Siouxland over weekend

SIOUX CITY -- Two COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Siouxland counties over the weekend, according to state and local health departments.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Saturday reported a death in Woodbury County, bringing the total there to 216. Then, on Sunday, the South Dakota Department of Health reported a death in Union County, raising its total to 40.

As of Sunday evening, Woodbury County's total number of positive COVID-19 tests was 15,283, according to IDPH data. Siouxland District Health Department reported 14 new cases of the virus in Woodbury County on Sunday and a 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate of 7 percent. The department had also reported 56 new cases of the virus on Saturday.

"Numbers are increasing and we need everyone to do their part: mask up, keep your distance, wash your hands, stay home when sick, and avoid nonessential gatherings," the department posted on its Facebook page.