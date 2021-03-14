 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 COVID deaths reported in Siouxland over weekend
View Comments
alert top story

2 COVID deaths reported in Siouxland over weekend

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

SIOUX CITY -- Two COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Siouxland counties over the weekend, according to state and local health departments.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Saturday reported a death in Woodbury County, bringing the total there to 216. Then, on Sunday, the South Dakota Department of Health reported a death in Union County, raising its total to 40.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As of Sunday evening, Woodbury County's total number of positive COVID-19 tests was 15,283, according to IDPH data. Siouxland District Health Department reported 14 new cases of the virus in Woodbury County on Sunday and a 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate of 7 percent. The department had also reported 56 new cases of the virus on Saturday.

"Numbers are increasing and we need everyone to do their part: mask up, keep your distance, wash your hands, stay home when sick, and avoid nonessential gatherings," the department posted on its Facebook page.

According to District Health, 18 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Sunday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's. Of those patients, 14 were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. The other four patients had the virus, but was hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, nine were Woodbury County residents.

As of 8:30 p.m. Sunday, 9,144 Woodbury County residents had completed a two-dose vaccination, 593 had completed a single-dose vaccination, and 10,560 people had received the first dose of a two-dose vaccination, according to state statistics.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Brutal Doodles artwork at Grandview Park

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News