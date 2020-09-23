2 COVID-related deaths reported in Northwest Iowa

LAKE VIEW, Iowa -- Two additional COVID-related deaths were reported in Northwest Iowa Wednesday as a number of counties saw significant increases in new cases and school districts continued to deal with large numbers of students in quarantine.
Iowa Department of Public Health data showed new deaths in both Lyon and Clay counties. Both counties now have had four reported deaths from COVID-19.
Northwest Iowa has seen a steady increase in cases in September, and Woodbury County's total of new cases rose by 102 from Tuesday. Woodbury County now has had 5,154 confirmed cases.
Sioux County also saw a significant increase Wednesday, reporting 58 new cases for 1,446 total. Sioux County has led the state in 14-day positive test rate for several days, and Wednesday's numbers showed a slight increase to 30.3 percent.
Sioux, Osceola, Crawford and Lyon counties rank first through fourth in the state in positive test rates. Of the 13 Iowa counties at 15 percent or above, eight of them are in Northwest Iowa.
Schools and colleges across the area have adjusted their teaching methods in recent days in efforts to slow the spread of the virus.
East Sac County School District was among the latest on Wednesday, when superintendent Jeff Kruse posted a letter on the district's website informing parents that effective Thursday, schools would dismiss one hour early to give teachers time to work with the large number of students who are at home in quarantine.
Kruse said that more than 80 students are quarantined because of contact tracing and 15 students and staff are awaiting COVID-19 test results. He said the insufficient number of staff members to cover absences has impacted learning and it has become harder to find substitute teachers.
The new schedule will be in place for a minimum of one week. The district, which has schools in Sac City and Lake View, will also require students to wear masks or other face coverings beginning Monday.
Sac County has seen its number of COVID-19 cases climb in recent weeks. On Sept. 1, there were 26 active cases in the county. That number had climbed to 92 by Wednesday. The county's 18.3 positive test rate ranks seventh in the state. The county has had 222 total confirmed cases.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.