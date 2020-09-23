2 COVID-related deaths reported in NW Iowa

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAKE VIEW, Iowa -- Two additional COVID-related deaths were reported in Northwest Iowa Wednesday as a number of counties saw significant increases in new cases and school districts continued to deal with large numbers of students in quarantine.

Iowa Department of Public Health data showed new deaths in both Lyon and Clay counties. Both counties now have had four reported deaths from COVID-19.

Northwest Iowa has seen a steady increase in cases in September, and Woodbury County's total of new cases rose by 102 from Tuesday. Woodbury County now has had 5,154 confirmed cases.

Sioux County also saw a significant increase Wednesday, reporting 58 new cases for 1,446 total. Sioux County has led the state in 14-day positive test rate for several days, and Wednesday's numbers showed a slight increase to 30.3 percent.

Sioux, Osceola, Crawford and Lyon counties rank first through fourth in the state in positive test rates. Of the 13 Iowa counties at 15 percent or above, eight of them are in Northwest Iowa.

Schools and colleges across the area have adjusted their teaching methods in recent days in efforts to slow the spread of the virus.