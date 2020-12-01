2 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Siouxland; hospitalizations surge

SIOUX CITY -- The number of patients hospitalized in Woodbury County with the novel coronavirus continues moved into triple digits on Monday, then went even higher on Tuesday.

Siouxland District Health Department reported 109 patients were hospitalized at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, up from 102 on Monday and 96 on Sunday.

Of those patients, 81 were hospitalized because they had COVID-19, which is up from the 72 of Monday.

Additionally, one more person has died from COVID-19 in the metro area, as the death of a Dakota County resident was reported Tuesday by the Dakota County Health Department. That takes the Dakota County total to 51 deaths this year.

There was one other death in Siouxland, with the number rising from 10 to 11 deaths in Dickinson County.