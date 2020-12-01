2 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Siouxland; hospitalizations surge

SIOUX CITY -- The number of patients hospitalized in Woodbury County with the novel coronavirus continues moved into triple digits on Monday, then went even higher on Tuesday.
Siouxland District Health Department reported 109 patients were hospitalized at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, up from 102 on Monday and 96 on Sunday.
Of those patients, 81 were hospitalized because they had COVID-19, which is up from the 72 of Monday.
Additionally, one more person has died from COVID-19 in the metro area, as the death of a Dakota County resident was reported Tuesday by the Dakota County Health Department. That takes the Dakota County total to 51 deaths this year.
There was one other death in Siouxland, with the number rising from 10 to 11 deaths in Dickinson County.
Woodbury County also reported 49 new positive test cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday. Overall, there have been 10,444 cases in Woodbury County, and virus spread has been strong over the fall months.
However, there were no additional deaths reported in Woodbury County, so the total remains at 130. There had been a surge of 14 deaths from Friday through Monday, meaning more than 10 percent of all county COVID-19 deaths for the year had occurrred in less than one week.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with pre-existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Siouxland District Health encourages residents to continue taking precautionary measures to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, including wearing masks in public places, staying home if you or a household member are not feeling well, social distancing and frequent hand washing.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.