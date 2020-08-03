2 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- The number of COVID-19 deaths that have occurred since spring in Woodbury County has moved to 50, after two deaths were reported Monday by public health officials.
According to the Siouxland District Health Department, the people who died included a woman in the age range from 41 to 60 and a man in the range from 61 to 80.
The county also reported eight new positive test cases of the novel coronavirus Monday, out of 163 tests conducted. Overall, there have been 3,644 coronavirus cases in Woodbury County, and 3,243 are categorized as having recovered.
Siouxland District Health encourages residents to continue taking precautionary measures to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, including wearing masks in public places, staying home if you or a household member are not feeling well, social distancing and frequent hand washing.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.
