2 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County recorded two more COVID-19-related deaths Monday, bringing the Northwest Iowa county's death total to 50.

According to Siouxland District Health Department, the two new deaths are a woman between 41 and 60 and a man between 61 and 80.

The county also reported eight new cases of the novel coronavirus out of 163 new tests. As of Monday evening, Woodbury County had tallied 3,650 total cases, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. District Health reports that 3,243 people have recovered.

Across the Missouri River in Dakota County, seven new cases of the virus were recorded Monday. The Northeast Nebraska county's case total now stands at 1,875. Forty-two residents have succumbed to the virus.

IDPH data, which was last updated Monday, shows that a total of 501 hospital beds are available in Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 3, which includes Woodbury County and most of Northwest Iowa. Nearly all of the patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are being cared for in Sioux City hospitals.

RMCC 3 has five COVID-19 patients in ICU beds and there are still 87 beds available. The state statistics show three ventilators are being used by patients and an additional 92 ventilators are available in the region.

