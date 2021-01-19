2 deaths in Northwest Iowa attributed to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- The number of deaths in Northwest Iowa attributed to COVID-19 grew by two on Tuesday, public health officials announced.

The new deaths came with one in Sioux County, where the number increased to 57, and one in Clay County, where the deaths rose to 20. There were no additional deaths reported in Southeast South Dakota or Northeast Nebraska on Tuesday.

Those deaths were reported in statistics from the Iowa Department of Public Health. There was no information on the genders or ages of the two people who died.

In Woodbury County, the number of positive novel coronavirus cases since the pandemic began 11 months ago increased to 12,985, or up by 19 from Monday, as virus cases continue to trend downward. The number of Woodbury County deaths remained at 175.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After a late autumn 2020 spike when there were single days with 100 or more cases in Woodbury County, virus positivity rates and hospitalizations have stabilized in Siouxland over the last few weeks.