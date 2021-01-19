2 deaths in Northwest Iowa attributed to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- The number of deaths in Northwest Iowa attributed to COVID-19 grew by two on Tuesday, public health officials announced.
The new deaths came with one in Sioux County, where the number increased to 57, and one in Clay County, where the deaths rose to 20. There were no additional deaths reported in Southeast South Dakota or Northeast Nebraska on Tuesday.
Those deaths were reported in statistics from the Iowa Department of Public Health. There was no information on the genders or ages of the two people who died.
In Woodbury County, the number of positive novel coronavirus cases since the pandemic began 11 months ago increased to 12,985, or up by 19 from Monday, as virus cases continue to trend downward. The number of Woodbury County deaths remained at 175.
After a late autumn 2020 spike when there were single days with 100 or more cases in Woodbury County, virus positivity rates and hospitalizations have stabilized in Siouxland over the last few weeks.
On Tuesday, a total of 41 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 were hospitalized at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, according to the Siouxland Public Health Department. Of those patients, 33 were hospitalized for treatment of the virus.
The number of positive virus cases reported Tuesday rose by less than 10 in several Northwest Iowa counties. The number of new cases in Southeast South Dakota was particularly scant, with zero more reported in Clay County, only one additional case in Union County, as the number rose to 1,810, and only three more in Yankton County, where the number of positives moved to 2,692.
Siouxland District Health encourages residents to continue taking precautionary measures to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, including wearing masks in public places, staying home if you or a household member are not feeling well, social distancing and frequent hand washing.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with preexisting health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.