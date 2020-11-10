2 fatal wrecks occur in Siouxland as snow and freezing rain impact area

7 Day Forecast
SIOUX CITY -- A combination of freezing rain and snow made Tuesday driving treacherous in Siouxland, and two people were killed in single-vehicle collisions that occurred in Woodbury and Plymouth counties.
Ice clung to trees in Siouxland, and limbs were down in some places. By 7 a.m. the Sioux County Sheriff's Office reported roads were at least partially covered with snow or ice.
The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office reported one fatal wreck occurred just after noon Tuesday, along U.S. Highway 20 about one mile west of Moville. Kegan Collins, 21, of nearby Kingsley, Iowa, was the person killed when driving eastbound, and weather conditions were a factor in the incident in which the pickup he drove rolled over several times.
In adjacent Plymouth County, a 27-year-old man from Bellevue, Neb., whose name was not released, died after a wreck in which two other people were injured. That occurred about 9 a.m. along U.S. Highway 75 near Le Mars.
The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle was traveling north, hit ice and snow and rolled into the east ditch. A man was ejected from the back seat of the vehicle, and pronounced dead at a Le Mars hospital. The other two people were later released.
Twenty-hour traffic incidents were reported by the Sioux City Police Department in a three-hour period from noon to 3 p.m.
A number of schools called off the full day of classes, such as Woodbury Central, while others located more northerly halted classes by early Tuesday afternoon. The Sioux City School District held a full day of instruction.
Precipitation switched to snow as the storm moved into the afternoon, said Matthew Meyers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. He predicted Siouxland areas could see between 1 to 3 inches of snow and one-quarter of an inch of ice, since the daytime high was to hover near 32 degrees.
As of noon, one-third of an inch of snow had been reported in Sioux City, and more was added as the day went on.
The first day with measurable snow in Sioux City took place in October.
Wednesday will mark the start of a warm-up. Sunny skies will raise the temp to around 40. This will be the norm for daytime highs, as Thursday's high temp will be in the upper 30s and Friday's high will hit 40 degrees.
Meyers said the remainder of the workweek will be precipitation-free with the exception of Friday night.
