 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

2-hour late start announced for Sioux City, South Sioux City public schools

  • 0
Weather Feature

Tree branches are seen in frozen rain in Sioux City in this March 2018 file photo.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Due to the weather, the Sioux City and South Sioux City school districts will have a two-hour late start Friday.

The districts made their announcements in statements issued Thursday evening.

South Sioux City Schools will have no morning preschool classes.

According to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, snow, rain and freezing rain will remain in the area until early Friday morning.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

City Government & Features Reporter

Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Apollo lifted out of Versailles' gardens for restoration

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News