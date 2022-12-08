2-hour late start announced for Sioux City, South Sioux City schools

SIOUX CITY -- Due to the weather, the Sioux City and South Sioux City school districts, as well as Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools will have a two-hour late start Friday.
The schools made their announcements in statements issued Thursday evening.
South Sioux City Schools will have no morning preschool classes.
According to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, snow, rain and freezing rain will remain in the area until early Friday morning.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
