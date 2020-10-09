 Skip to main content
2 injured in car-versus-semi crash on Lewis Boulevard Friday afternoon
Crash Lewis Boulevard 10-9-2020

The occupants of this Pontiac G6 sedan were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon, after a collision with a semi at the intersection of Lewis Boulevard and 18th Street

 Mason Dockter, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries Friday afternoon after a semi-versus-sedan collision on Lewis Boulevard. 

The Sioux City Police Department and other emergency responders were called to the crash, at the intersection of 18th Street and Lewis, at around 3:01 p.m. Friday. SCPD Sgt. Zach Lewis said a silver Pontiac G6 sedan was heading westbound on 18th Street when it collided with the semi truck, which was headed northbound on Lewis. 

Two occupants of the Pontiac were taken to the hospital with what Lewis described as "serious injuries," but the extent of their injuries is not known. The driver of the semi was uninjured. The semi struck the Pontiac on the driver's side. 

"The investigation is ongoing, we haven't determined fault, who had what signal going at what time," Lewis said. 

The northbound lanes of Lewis Boulevard were shut down after the crash and drivers were forced to take an alternate route. 

