2 juveniles apprehended in airsoft shooting at North Middle, cause lockdown of all Sioux City elementary schools

SIOUX CITY — Sioux City police say they have detained two juvenile males in connection with a shooting involving an airsoft-like gun.

All Sioux City elementary schools were temporarily in a lockout Tuesday due to students at North Middle being shot at by an airsoft gun. The incident remains under investigation.

The individuals involved in the shooting were a 16-year-old male and a 14-year old male, according to a Sioux City PD press release. The two were apprehended and taken to juvenile detention on multiple counts of assault.

At 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday at North Middle School a class of sixth grade physical education students were walking back from the track when a car drove by, shooting what was believed to be an airsoft gun at the students, according to a Sioux City schools message to families at 2:57 p.m.

"A couple of students were hit but fortunately do not have any physical injuries as a result of the incident," according to communications director Leslie Heying.

Community policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said the incident occurred as the students were approaching Buckwalter Drive, which runs in between the two schools. He said the students reported very minor injuries.

The "gun" was identified as a "Splat-r-ball gun which is similar to an airsoft gun," according to the SCPD.

The police also found the two males had shot at another high school student and a delivery driver in the area of Glen Oaks and Indian Hills Boulevard.

The elementary schools were in lockout due to the incident.

Heying and McClure stated the district was working with the Sioux City Police Department to investigate the incident.