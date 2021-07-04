 Skip to main content
2 killed in motorcycle crash south of Storm Lake
2 killed in motorcycle crash south of Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Two drivers were killed and a third was injured in a three-motorcycle accident south of Storm Lake Friday night. 

At around 9:40 p.m. Friday, a 2020 Honda motorcycle was headed westbound on County Road C65, south of Storm Lake, when it slowed and made a U-turn, heading into the paths of a 2013 Honda motorcycle and a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. 

The 2013 Honda, driven by 28-year-old Phya Soe Aung of Storm Lake, struck the left side of the 2020 Honda, driven by 39-year-old Luis Angel Garcia Contreras of Storm Lake. The Yamaha, driven by 30-year-old Martin de Jesus Cruz, couldn't avoid the other motorcycles and struck the Honda driven by Aung. 

Aung and Cruz died at the scene. Contreras was taken by Storm Lake Ambulance to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center. 

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
