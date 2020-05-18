You are the owner of this article.
2 men severely injured in Sioux City house fire
2 men severely injured in Sioux City house fire

Fire trucks stock
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Two house fires occurred in a 24-hour period in Sioux City, and the first one resulted in two men receiving severe injuries.

A release from Sioux City Fire Rescue said the first fire occurred just after 8 p.m. Sunday, at a residence at 1613 W. 15th St.

Firefighters learned two residents were in the home, and removed the men from the second floor.

The men were transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City in critical condition. Both were later transferred via helicopter to Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Their names have not been released. There were no working smoke alarms in the house and the second floor was severely damaged.

The cause of both fires is under investigation. The second fire occurred about 3:15 a.m. Monday in the basement of a home at 806 Pacific St.

The two residents of the home were safely outside by the time firefighters arrived. The fire was contained to a basement bedroom and quickly extinguished.

