2 more COVID-19 deaths in Woodbury County; Dickinson, Crawford also add deaths
Virus Outbreak Antibody Protection (copy)

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. 

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County has suffered another two deaths attributed to COVID-19. 

The deaths, tallied by the Iowa Department of Public Health, bring the county's death toll to 177, the highest in the region by far. COVID-19 was the underlying cause of death roughly 92.7 percent of the county's deaths attributed to the virus, while the other 7.3 percent had additional health issues that contributed to their demise, according to IDPH data. 

Crawford County, to the southeast of Woodbury County, has added two deaths, making the toll there 24, and Dickinson County added one, bringing the toll there to 27. 

The daily tally of new infections in Woodbury County has been relatively stable in recent weeks. Fifty-two additional COVID-19 infections were reported Wednesday by the Siouxland District Health Department, following low tallies earlier in the week -- 15 on Tuesday and 10 on Monday. 

The number of COVID-19 patients in Sioux City hospitals slumped somewhat on Wednesday compared to Tuesday (the tally usually ebbs and flows from one day to the next). As of Wednesday, 21 patients were hospitalized in the city because of the virus, while another 11 patients in the hospitals have the virus but are hospitalized primarily for another health reason. 

Roughly 12.6 percent of the county's population has suffered a known infection since the outbreak began 10 months ago, with the number of infections passing 13,000 on Wednesday. This percentage is more-or-less in line with most other counties in the region, except Buena Vista County, where roughly 20 percent of residents have had an infection, and Dakota County, where that figure is around 18.7 percent. 

