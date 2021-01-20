2 more COVID-19 deaths in Woodbury County; Dickinson, Crawford also add deaths

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County has suffered another two deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The deaths, tallied by the Iowa Department of Public Health, bring the county's death toll to 177, the highest in the region by far. COVID-19 was the underlying cause of death roughly 92.7 percent of the county's deaths attributed to the virus, while the other 7.3 percent had additional health issues that contributed to their demise, according to IDPH data.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Crawford County, to the southeast of Woodbury County, has added two deaths, making the toll there 24, and Dickinson County added one, bringing the toll there to 27.

The daily tally of new infections in Woodbury County has been relatively stable in recent weeks. Fifty-two additional COVID-19 infections were reported Wednesday by the Siouxland District Health Department, following low tallies earlier in the week -- 15 on Tuesday and 10 on Monday.