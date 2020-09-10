2 more COVID-19 deaths recorded in Siouxland

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Lyon County, Iowa, and Clay County, South Dakota both recorded a COVID-19-related-death on Thursday.

Lyon County, which had 176 total cases of the novel coronavirus as of Thursday evening, tallied its third death. Clay County recorded its fourth death and saw its case total climb to 483.

Lyon continued to have the highest positivity rate in Iowa.

Lyon County's positivity rate was at 20.9 percent Thursday, followed by Sioux County at 20.4 percent and Plymouth County at 19.1 percent. Woodbury County ranked 14th at 12.3 percent.

Iowa Department of Public Health data, which was last updated Thursday, shows that a total of 476 hospital beds are available in Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 3, which includes Woodbury County and most of Northwest Iowa. Nearly all of the patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are being cared for in Sioux City hospitals.

RMCC 3 has 10 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds and there are still 84 beds available. The state statistics show five ventilators being used by patients and an additional 73 ventilators are available in the region.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.