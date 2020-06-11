2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- Two more Siouxlanders have succumbed to the novel coronavirus.
Union County recorded its first COVID-19-related death Thursday, according to data from the South Dakota Department of Health. Union County has 105 total cases of the virus.
The Dakota County Health Department announced the Northeast Nebraska county's 31st COVID-19-related death in a statement Thursday, along with 10 new cases of the virus. Dakota County's case total now stands at 1,731. According to the health department, 1,337 people have recovered.
The Tyson Fresh Meats Dakota City plant has been at the center of a metro area outbreak that, at various times, has been the worst in the U.S., relative to population, according to data from the New York Times.
District health said 2,298 people have recovered from COVID-19. Woodbury County's total number of COVID-19 deaths remains at 38.
In their daily joint release, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's said they are caring for a combined 59 patients for COVID-19-related illnesses.
State statistics, which were last updated Thursday, showed that in Regional Medical Coordination Center 3, which includes many Northwest Iowa counties, 75 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, and seven had been admitted within the past 24 hours. The region had 109 intensive care unit beds and 89 ventilators available. Seventeen patients in the region were on ventilators, the statistics showed.
