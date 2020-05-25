2 more deaths in Siouxland attributed to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- The Dakota County Health Department reported two more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus on Monday, raising the county's total to 20.

In addition, the department reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County on Sunday, and 26 new cases on Monday, which boosted its total number to 1,622.

The Siouxland District Health Department said there would be no COVID-19 updates for Woodbury County during the long Memorial Day holiday. It will resume updates on Tuesday.

There were 17,578 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa as of Monday evening, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health's coronavirus website. Of the people who tested positive, 9,387 had recovered, and 459 had died.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as a fever or a cough. For some, especially older adults or people with preexisting health conditions, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.

