2 more deaths in Siouxland due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- The number of deaths in Siouxland attributed to COVID-19 grew by two on Monday, public health officials announced.
The two new deaths came in Union County in Southeast South Dakota, where the number increased to 36. There were no additional deaths reported in Northwest Iowa or Northeast Nebraska on Monday.
Those deaths were reported in statistics from the South Dakota Department of Public Health. There was no information on the genders or ages of the Union County people who died. In that county, a combined four people have been added to the death total since Friday.
In Woodbury County, the number of positive novel coronavirus cases since the pandemic began 11 months ago increased to 12,965, or up by a combined 200 over the last six days, as virus cases continue to trend downward. The number of Woodbury County deaths remained at 175.
After a late autumn 2020 spike when there were single days with 100 or more cases in Woodbury County, virus positivity rates and hospitalizations have stabilized in Siouxland over the last few weeks.
On Mpnday, a total of 30 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 were hospitalized at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, according to the Siouxland Public Health Department. Of those patients, 30 were hospitalized for treatment of the virus.
Siouxland District Health encourages residents to continue taking precautionary measures to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, including wearing masks in public places, staying home if you or a household member are not feeling well, social distancing and frequent hand washing.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with preexisting health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.