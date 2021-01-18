2 more deaths in Siouxland due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- The number of deaths in Siouxland attributed to COVID-19 grew by two on Monday, public health officials announced.

The two new deaths came in Union County in Southeast South Dakota, where the number increased to 36. There were no additional deaths reported in Northwest Iowa or Northeast Nebraska on Monday.

Those deaths were reported in statistics from the South Dakota Department of Public Health. There was no information on the genders or ages of the Union County people who died. In that county, a combined four people have been added to the death total since Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Woodbury County, the number of positive novel coronavirus cases since the pandemic began 11 months ago increased to 12,965, or up by a combined 200 over the last six days, as virus cases continue to trend downward. The number of Woodbury County deaths remained at 175.

After a late autumn 2020 spike when there were single days with 100 or more cases in Woodbury County, virus positivity rates and hospitalizations have stabilized in Siouxland over the last few weeks.