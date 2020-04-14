2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Siouxland

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Two new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus were reported Tuesday in Northwest Iowa.

Siouxland District Health Department said that a woman age 41-60 tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in Woodbury County. It's the 21st case in Woodbury County. There have been 552 negative tests.

The health department also reported that both people who had been hospitalized as a result of the virus have been discharged. Of the 21 cases thus far, 11 people have recovered.

Plymouth County reported its fifth case, a woman between the ages of 61-80 who is self-isolating at home.

The two cases were among the 189 new cases reported in Iowa Tuesday, raising the state's total to 1,899.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 790 Iowans have recovered from the virus, while 49 have died.

South Dakota reported 120 new cases Tuesday, increasing the state's total to 988, but no new cases were reported in Union, Clay or Yankton counties. With 22 cases, Yankton County has one of the higher totals in the state. Six South Dakotans have died from the virus.