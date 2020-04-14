2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- Two new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus were reported Tuesday in Northwest Iowa.
Siouxland District Health Department said that a woman age 41-60 tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in Woodbury County. It's the 21st case in Woodbury County. There have been 552 negative tests.
The health department also reported that both people who had been hospitalized as a result of the virus have been discharged. Of the 21 cases thus far, 11 people have recovered.
Plymouth County reported its fifth case, a woman between the ages of 61-80 who is self-isolating at home.
The two cases were among the 189 new cases reported in Iowa Tuesday, raising the state's total to 1,899.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 790 Iowans have recovered from the virus, while 49 have died.
South Dakota reported 120 new cases Tuesday, increasing the state's total to 988, but no new cases were reported in Union, Clay or Yankton counties. With 22 cases, Yankton County has one of the higher totals in the state. Six South Dakotans have died from the virus.
In Nebraska, 30 new cases were reported, none of them in Dakota, Cedar, Dixon, Wayne or Thurston counties in the state's northeast corner. Nebraska now has reported 901 cases and 20 deaths. Dakota County reported its first two cases this past weekend.
Health officials continue to urge everyone to monitor their health for symptoms, which include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.